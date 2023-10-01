Monday, October 2, 2023, 01:56



With more holes than an Emmental cheese. This is what La Glorieta’s irrigation system looks like right now. The most emblematic green lung in the urban area of ​​Orihuela has been struggling against thirst for several years. Already in the last term, the then councilor Dámaso Aparicio denounced the situation that put several large trees considered monumental in the garden of delights of all Oriolanos in an almost critical situation. All this, in addition, with the danger that, during heat waves, it could pose in the form of falling branches. Luckily, the City Council, now in the hands of the popular people, has gotten to work to stop the leaks.

As LA VERDAD has learned, the Department of Infrastructure is working on a project to renew the entire system that is considered urgent. In fact, a requested technical report indicated that there are areas of the park that have not been irrigated for almost a year because the water does not arrive, it is lost along the way. Thus, while some are watered excessively, others do not get a single drop.

Underground tastings



But before addressing the problem in all its scope, it is necessary to previously carry out some tastings, which will mean, the Consistory assumes, laying asphalt and pavement. Already on September 17, it was planned to begin these tasks in the part closest to what is known as the ‘short platform’, the walk between Avenida de España and Duque de Tamames. Finally, and despite the fact that the Local Police announced the blockade of the street on networks, it was finally postponed.

Furthermore, La Glorieta’s irrigation system is outdated, since the water used is still potable, when it would be advisable for it to be purified. In this sense, it was proposed to connect La Glorieta with a regenerated water intake next to the Puente Nuevo or connect the garden with the storm tank on Marqués de Molins Avenue.

On the other hand, the previous executive left without approving the catalog of monumental trees. According to municipal sources consulted, because concluding it was complicated since some of the specimens likely to be included were located in private plots.