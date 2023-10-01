Britain | A baby beaver was spotted in London for the first time in 400 years

The program started last year has produced results.

Britain’s in the capital London, a baby beaver has been spotted for the first time in 400 years, news reports BBC and The Guardian.

The cub was found in the Ealing area of ​​West London, where there is a ten-hectare park that has been designed as a habitat for beavers.

The city started a program last year with the aim of reintroducing beavers back into the London ecosystem. The species was hunted to extinction in England in the 16th century.

The program is part of a wider project that aims to restore nature. Beavers and the dams they build are very useful in natural flood control.

Similar programs have also been launched elsewhere in England.

A baby beaver spotted in London is taken into custody for a health check. Capel Manor University, which specializes in environmental sciences, is taking care of the operation together with beaver experts.

There is no information about the gender of the little beaver yet.