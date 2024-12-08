In Spain, we are very into preserves, that is a fact. These types of products were great allies during the Civil War because, with them, fought against famine. Nowadays, they have become kitchen staples. In turn, many establishments offer them on their menus as an aperitiflike the most popular tapas bar in Madrid, Hermanos Vinagre, located in Chamberí.

Of all the canned foods available today, the sardine can is the most famous. If you are an expert in gastronomy, you will know how to take advantage of it with rich and tasty recipes.

If you have not yet dared to innovate, keep reading this article and you will discover an idea to use that can of sardines that is in your closet and you don’t know what to do with it.

The original recipe to use a can of sardines

The recipe that we are going to show is from the TikTok account ‘dorayakirevolution’ and consists of preparing a puff pastry coca with vegetables and sardines. It is ideal for those days when you want to prepare something filling and tastyeither for dinner or as a snack before eating.

In addition to the can of sardines, You have to use vegetables that you probably have at home.. That being said, shall we get down to business? We are already prepared.

Ingredients

Can of sardines.

​Puff pastry dough.

Eggplants.

Mushrooms.

Onion.

Zucchini.

Half green pepper

Half red pepper .

Half a yellow pepper.

Potted romesco sauce.

Olive oil.

Salt and pepper.

Step by step to make the vegetable and sardine coke

We cut the vegetables and mushrooms into thin strips and set aside. The zucchini, on the other hand, we cut into slices. We unroll a puff pastry dough and prick the surface so that it do not puff up excessively in the oven. We put the dough in the preheated oven to about 180ºC. We leave it for 10 minutes. We go to the frying pan the onion with olive oil and cover. The content creator recommends adding “a little water so that the steam goes away.” Also We grill the peppers. Once the puff pastry is ready, We add a generous layer of romesco sauce for the surface. If the onion is ready, we spread it on the coca. We add the mushrooms and peppers. We grill the zucchini slices and we put them on the coca. Add a splash of olive oil and a little black pepper. We put the coca with the ingredients in the oven for 10 or 12 minutes. Once time has passed, we put the sardines.

Benefits of canned sardines

Canned sardines contain many health benefits. From the Frinsa company, they highlight “its high phosphorus content“, that “favors the condition of bones and teethmaintains the pH of the skin and improves biological functions of the brain.”





Furthermore, they explain that “its omega 3 fatty components, present in all oily fish, they are healthy for the heartthanks to its anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant effects.” In turn, it is an ideal fish to treat diabetes, because “it helps combat this disease, as well as reduce cholesterol and triglycerides“.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) For every 100 gr., sardines in oil contain:

Calories: 224 kcal.

​Proteins: 22.2 g.

Total lipids: 15 g.

​Water: 62.8 g.

Calcium: 400 mg.

​Iron: 3.2 g.

