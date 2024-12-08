Social Security owes more than four years of maternity supplement to Nicolás, a pensioner from Gran Canaria

Nicolás (not his real name to protect his identity) will turn 70 on Christmas Day. Since August 2020, he has been in active retirement, a modality that allows him to collect 50% of the pension that corresponds to him after retirement and continue working as a self-employed person, giving up the other half. He is dedicated to the street sale of flowers, although he is currently on sick leave due to the cancer he suffers from.

The regulatory base of his pension is approximately 750 euros and, therefore, being in active retirement, he receives about 375 euros. However, more than two years ago, in September 2022, she filed a lawsuit to increase that amount through a supplement, the maternity supplement for the demographic contribution to Social Security.

The court ruled in favor of Nicolás, a widower with four children between the ages of 32 and 42, in a ruling that has been final since October 2023. However, more than a year later, this pensioner from the municipality of Gáldar, in the north of the island of Gran Canaria, still does not receive a single euro of this supplement due to the delays that have been accumulating for years in the execution of sentences at the National Social Security Institute (INSS). from the province of Las Palmas. The public body already owes him more than fifty monthly payments of that bonus, since the court resolution recognized his right retroactively from the date of his retirement, August 2020.

The now extinct maternity supplement was incorporated into the General Social Security Law in 2016 with the objective of “eliminating or, at least, reducing the gender gap” in terms of pensions and “reinforcing families and the environment in the one in which family life develops.” In its original wording, article 60 of the aforementioned norm established that only female pensioners who had two or more biological or adopted children could receive this bonus to recognize “their demographic contribution” to Social Security.

However, the European justice ruled that this article was contrary to the community directive on the principle of equal treatment between men and women in matters of social security and forced Spain to grant the supplement to all people who met the requirements stipulated in the law regardless of their sex.

The maternity supplement for demographic contribution was repealed in February 2021 and replaced by a new one to reduce the gender gap, which is granted to the parent, whether mother or father, who has had their working life most affected by care. of his children. The old maternity benefit, therefore, can only be applied to those people who had retired between January 2016 and March 2016, like Nicolás.

In the case of this retiree residing in Gran Canaria, it meant an increase of 15% on the regulatory base of his pension, because the amount depended on the number of descendants (5% for two; 10% for three and 15% for four). or more).

For Nicolás, the granting of this supplement implies an increase of just over 56 euros per month in his pension, which translates over these more than four years into a Social Security debt of around 3,000 euros, to which there is You have to add the “corresponding increases, updates and revaluations”, as well as late payment interest. According to Luis Sosa, his lawyer, that figure is already close to 4,000 euros.

Two execution demands

The lawyer has already sent two letters to the Social Court 1 of Gáldar to request the execution of the sentence. The first, in July 2024, nine months after the sentence became final as it had not been appealed. At that time, a decree from the lawyer of the administration of justice (former judicial secretary) gave the public body a period of one month to make the payment to the pensioner.

Upon receiving no response from the state administration, Nicolás’s lawyer filed a second execution demand at the end of last October. In that writing, Luis Sosa recalled that Social Security still did not comply with the final sentence despite the decree of the lawyer of the administration of justice. And he warned that his client is going through “a serious illness” and is on leave from the activity he had been carrying out in compatibility with his active retirement (street flower business). “This makes the urgency of this execution maximum, because the performer is being deprived of income that corresponds to him legally and that he is in a situation of extreme need,” states a lawsuit that also claims the administration an additional compensation of 6,000 euros for “the damage caused by the INSS” to Nicolás “due to his refusal to execute the sentence.”

After that second letter, the lawyer from the administration of justice of the Social Court 1 of Gáldar signed an ordering procedure in which he once again gave the public body a period of one month to prove, with the corresponding documents, that there had been fulfilled its responsibilities, with the warning that, if not, “the measures considered” may be agreed upon.

Between 18 and 20 months late

“The delay in the execution of sentences is something general in this administration,” say union sources from the National Social Security Institute in Las Palmas. From CCOO they emphasize that these delays not only affect judicial decisions on retirement pensions, but also permanent or temporary disabilities or even benefits for family protection for disabled dependent children.

In April 2023, a report from the Ombudsman estimated that the average time to execute final sentences for disability in the Social Security of Las Palmas was 500 days. At that time there was talk of nearly a thousand judicial resolutions pending payment. Just a month before, the center’s director had been dismissed after complaints about the collapse.

In September of that year, the state agency reported that 70 workers had joined the Las Palmas delegation and that organizational changes had been introduced. Despite this, delays continue to occur and, according to the data handled by CCOO, the average for executing a sentence is between 18 and 20 months, “even for absolute disability pensions.” That is, for people who do not receive any remuneration during the waiting period.

This newspaper asked the Ministry of Social Security this week about the number of sentences pending execution, the delay times and the evolution of this data in the INSS in Las Palmas, but so far it has not received a response.