The 96th edition of The Oscars took place this weekend at the Dolby Theater in Hollywoodin Los Angeles, but apparently not everything was rosy for film fans around the world, precisely Mexico. There have been many Mexicans who ended up disappointed when they saw the gala and did not witness a well-deserved tribute to Ignacio López Tarso. The late celebrity did not appear in the 'In memoriam' section, during the awards ceremony.

Did the Oscars 'ignore' the Mexican Ignacio López Tarso?

Although there was no communication about Ignacio López Tarso throughout the gala and He was not recognized in 'In memoriam'a space in which the Academy remembers deceased personalities who marked a milestone in the seventh art, many of the actor's fans understood that the Oscar awards They simply 'displaced' her figure so as not to name her.

Is Ignacio López Tarso part of the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

The renowned actor of Mexican origin was incorporated into the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2016, after recognizing its role and importance in the world of cinema. The now deceased artist was part of 'Macarius'first Mexican film nominated for the Oscar awards in history, so his non-presence strongly attracted the public's attention.

The fans of Ignacio López Tarso They reacted on social networks. Photo: X

Which actors were remembered during the 2024 Oscars?

Despite Ignacio López Tarso was not recognized during the gala, the section 'In memoriam' He did pay tribute to other personalities. Alan Arkin, Tom Wilkinson, Jane Birkin, Paul Reubens, Piper Laurie, Ryan O'Neal, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Robbie Robertson, Matthew Perry, Carl Weathers, Andre Braugher and Tina Turner were the celebrities honored in front of those present. Andrea Bocelli and her son Matteo They were in charge of the presentation.

Andrea Bocelli and her son Matteo were in charge of remembering the deceased celebrities. Photo: TNT Capture

Who was Ignacio López Tarso and why is he popular in the world of cinema?

Ignacio López Tarso was a Mexican actor who marked a before and after in the field of acting in Mexico and the world. He died on March 11, 2023, at age 98, and is remembered for the different roles he played during his career. 'Macario' (1960), 'The White Rose' (1961), and 'The Golden Rooster' (1964) are some of the most recognized productions in which he appeared. Likewise, he also knew how to make his way in politics, as he became a member of the Chamber of Deputies between 1988 and 1991.

Which other actor has been remembered by the Oscars in the 'In memoriam' section?

In 2022, Carmen Salinas became one of the figures who were remembered at the Oscar awards, during 'In memoriam'. The woman died at the age of 82, following a stroke, and a well-deserved posthumous tribute was paid to her.