It’s been more than 10 years since the launch of BioShock: Infinitethe latest installment in this beloved series. While we know that a new title is already in development, it seems that this would not be the only project that 2K would be working on, as a new leak points to a remake of the original BioShock.

Recently, Brett Shupe, a 3D artist and motion capture animator at 2K, updated his LinkedIn profile, where he revealed some of the projects he has been working on since 2022. There is mention here of a new Mafia installment, the next BioShock, a cancelled project from Supermassive Games, codenamed Erebus, and an unannounced remakeAlthough there are not many details on this last point at the moment, many have pointed out possible candidates to receive this treatment.

The first of these is BioShock. The game that started it all is still fondly remembered, and while the game is available today through a collection, the public has pointed out that a remake would be a perfect fit for the series. Let’s remember that BioShock 4 It is already in development, but this release is still several years away, so a remake of the first title would keep audiences happy during this wait.

The second candidate is Spec Ops: The Line. The 2012 title has gained a huge fan base, and considering the title was delisted from Steam earlier this year, a remake would be the perfect way to bring back this iconic game from the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no official information from 2K about the remake they are working on.. Along with this, Shupe deleted his LinkedIn profile account shortly after this information was released. We can only wait for more details. In related topics, you can learn more about the development of BioShock 4 here. Likewise, new details about the BioShock movie emerge.

Author’s Note:

A BioShock remake sounds like a good idea. I recently gave the original a chance again, and while its story is still as relevant as it was back in the day, its FPS system is starting to show its age. That’s not a bad thing, but a remake would give a new generation the chance to experience this classic.

Via: Tech4Gamers