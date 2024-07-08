Regardless of what he has or hasn’t done with the Mexican national team this summer in the Copa América, Johan Vásquez has just been one of the best Mexicans in Europe and, therefore, in all of world football today. The Mexican defender played for Genoa after a year on loan and his performance was on par with the great campaign his club had, which not only avoided relegation, but was also on the verge of the European spots. That being the case, the work of the former Pumas has found reward with interest from Inter Milan.
From Italy, it is reported that the left-footed centre-back has gained the interest of Inter. The Serie A champions are looking to strengthen their defence and the option of Johan is very much liked, for two reasons. First, his natural left-footed profile, and also, the Mexican has shown throughout the campaign that he can play interchangeably as a centre-back or as a full-back. This double virtue is very much in the eyes of the Milan team.
At this point there is no offer on the table, there is a factor in favour of the national defender, as his price would be the most affordable that Inter can find within the local market and therefore in Europe. However, there is also an inconvenience that plays against Johan, and that is that he does not have a European passport, so Inter would have to burn a foreigner’s place with his registration, a fact that could change the sporting plan.
