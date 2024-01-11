Diablo 4's next season is now confirmed to go live later this month, despite Blizzard so far providing us all with very little detail on what it will actually contain.

Season of Blood – the game's current season – is set to come to a close soon, with the next season then starting up on 23rd January. So, in just under two weeks.

Diablo 4 | Vessel of Hatred | Expansion Announce Trailer.

While Blizzard itself has not 'announced' this date at the time of writing, a message has been spotted in Diablo 4 itself proclaiming it to be so. As you can see in the image below, when players boot up the game, they are met with a notice on the character selection screen that reads: “Season 3. Next season begins January 23, 2024.”



Image credit: Eurogamer

But, as said, what the third season of Diablo 4 will actually look like is still a mystery. Season of Blood saw the arrival of vampires and the first season was Season of the Malignant, so I am sure the team at Blizzard has something suitably grim lined up for everyone.

We will let you know when Blizzard shares more news on Diablo 4's third season.

Elsewhere in Diablo 4 news, last year the studio announced its first expansion will be Vessel of Hatred. This expansion will launch towards the tail end of this year, and continue the story of base game antagonist Prime Evil Mephisto. Along with “new ways to play” and a selection of new enemies to overcome, it will introduce a new region to Diablo 4: the lush jungles of Torajan, last seen in Diablo 2.

Also, what is going on with that cow level?