Friday, December 29, 2023, 00:10



Once upon a time there was a young man on the street who one day found a magic lamp with a genie inside, capable of granting him three wishes. The protagonist is Aladdin, who uses one of them to disguise himself as a wealthy prince in order to impress Princess Jasmine, with whom he falls in love. This is how the 1992 film begins, which was inspired by the Arab story 'Aladdin', from the collection of popular stories 'One Thousand and One Nights', and which has now been transferred to the Trencadís Producciones theater in a version that combines the magic of the story and the spectacular nature of the musical.

The show

Today and tomorrow,

at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Romea Theater, Murcia.

Tickets: 10, 12 and 15 euros.

After several showings since last weekend, the Teatro Romea closes its program of the year with the last performances of a piece directed by José Tomàs Chàfer that will fill the stage with luxurious palaces and bustling bazaars impregnated with an oriental aroma. Paco Iváñez in the role of young Aladín and Carmen Peinado as Princess Jasmín star in the work full of musical numbers to tell about life in the palace and the bustle of the city, among others. But, above all, the numbers featuring the Genie stand out, a fantastic character who is always accompanied by special effects to surprise the audience with his exit from the lamp, his appearances and disappearances behind a smoke screen or his ability to make objects appear. of nothing. With all this, his performances allow him to create a spectacle of sequins, lights and tap dancing in the purest Broadway style.

More than 50 costumes and 250 accessories dress up and set the scene for the bazaars of the play

Magic effects are also the key to the flying carpet, capable of defying gravity to rise and move through the center of the stage, with which Aladdin leaves the city behind and manages to surprise Jasmine.

Also impressive is the costumes of the entire cast, designed by Joan Miquel Reig, who has put all his ingenuity at the service of the more than 50 costumes and 250 accessories that make up the musical. With great detail, the gala clothes of the princess, the sultan or the Genie appear and the charm of the bazaar vendors and Aladdin himself are also given form, who begins his adventure as a humble young man.