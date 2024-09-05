Thursday, September 5, 2024, 11:02 PM



With the Patron Saint escorted to the main altar of the Cathedral, a river of pilgrims, locals and visitors once again set out on Thursday through Plano de San Francisco, with a few shortcuts along the Pasarela Manterola, to end up in the Huertos area, located, as is tradition, in the Murcian garden of the Malecón. There, hungry diners, eager for traditional flavours, were able to taste, once again this year, the most typical dishes of Murcian gastronomy. “You have to come earlier, can’t you see how it is already!” could be heard from the central promenade.

The flow of visitors was even greater than usual. “It is very noticeable that the Fair started later; there is no one left on the beach and it is cooler than at the end of August; in fact, it is not even 9 o’clock and we are already full,” said Eva Andrés from the Huerto Virgen de la Vega, pointing out that they have been receiving reservations for both weekends since the last week of August.

Young Angela had been one of the earliest to rise, with the intention of not being left without a place. The tronaera opened the floodgates to begin serving. “I have accompanied the Virgin from Algezares, but when I arrived at El Carmen I turned towards the Malecón,” she said, accompanied by three friends at the Huerto La Seda, decorated with two large worms with which its owners want to compete for the prize of the first Huertos Façade Competition. The objective is to beautify an area that is again accessed through the beautiful replica of the Codorniú Palace – improved and enlarged in this edition – made by the artisan workshop Matiss Creación. The winner will be announced this Friday.

Antonio, Fina, Carmen and Juan also had time to find a table. For these two couples of pensioners, the Fair is a time to enjoy and treat themselves. “On the day of the Pilgrimage we will set up our refreshment table on the way up, before reaching the Reguerón, but we are going to start by snacking on a bit of everything today,” they conclude with a drink in hand from the Huerto de la Vega del Segura.

The 14 allotments maintain the prices set by the allotment associations for the stalls during the last Spring Festival, which had increased by around 8% compared to last year. However, it should be remembered that, on this occasion, the 10% surcharge for table service has been eliminated, following complaints from customers and consumer and user associations such as Consumur, a circumstance that compensates for the aforementioned increase.

Also, in terms of gastronomy, the Peña Huertana de ‘La Crilla’ in Puente Tocinos presented this Thursday a new recipe book with up to 70 traditional Murcian dishes compiled by Natividad Aznar, which can be purchased by diners who come to their headquarters to enjoy the garden snacks and dinners offered during the Murcia Fair.