The candidate stated that the businessman will be responsible for recommending reforms and carrying out audits in a possible 2nd term

Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate for the White House, said this Thursday (September 5, 2024) that, if elected in November, he will create an efficiency commission led by businessman Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter).

“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for sweeping reforms.”said the former president at an event with businessmen in New York.

Trump also stressed that his economic administration would be different from that presented by Kamala Harris (Democratic Party). The Republican candidate spoke during the speech about reducing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% to encourage domestic companies.

According to the agency ReutersMusk himself – who has already declared support for Donald Trump – he would have suggested to the former president that he create an audit body and that it observe the government’s efficiency in certain areas. Trump said that the billionaire agreed to lead the body.

Trump also announced at the event that one of the agency’s ideas would be to develop ongoing actions to “totally eliminate” fraud and illegal payments within 6 months in the United States.

Musk went to X (ex-twitter) and said he is “looking forward to serving the United States if the opportunity arises”referring to Trump’s announcement about the efficiency commission.

The South African businessman is supporting Trump in his race against Kamala Harris for the White House. In July, after the former president was attacked at a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk reinforced his support for the Republican candidate. At the time, he also announced that he planned to allocate around $45 million per month to the former president’s campaign.