Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 1:45 p.m.



August begins in the Region of Murcia with sweltering heat and with thermometers that will exceed 40 degrees in some parts of the Community. La Vega del Segura will remain on orange warning due to temperatures that can reach 41 degrees until Wednesday. The alert, which began this Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., has been extended by the State Metering Agency (Aemet) until next August 2 at 9:00 p.m.

In addition, in the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, the yellow warning that was issued for this Tuesday will also be maintained, since the mercury is expected to reach 38 or 39 degrees.