On the day that the radical right Geoffroy Lejeune starts as editor-in-chief of the French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the newspaper’s editors have stopped striking after forty days. According to affiliated unions, they reached an agreement about the future of the weekly. Little has been announced about the content of the agreement.

Earlier, editors demanded that the newspaper include in its statute that no “racist, homophobic and sexist statements” are published. They also wanted the weekly not to post “discriminatory and hate-mongering” journalism. They also demanded a severance package for editors who refuse to work under Lejeune. The journalists of the French newspaper had been on strike for weeks against his arrival. His political background and radical right-wing views would, according to the editors, “go against the values” of France’s only Sunday newspaper.

Read also: French newspaper JDD goes on strike in protest against radical right-wing editor-in-chief



Since June 22, almost the entire editorial team, consisting of fifty editors and more than thirty freelancers, has stopped working because of Dejeune’s appointment. The opinion journalist was an outspoken supporter of the radical right-wing presidential candidate Éric Zemmour in the run-up to last year’s elections. He previously led a radical right-wing magazine that was discredited by anti-Semitic and racist statements.

Conservative billionaire

The paper version of Le Journal du Dimanche, which has more than 130,000 paying subscribers and is owned by conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré, has not appeared since the announcement of Lejeune’s arrival. One of the striking editors recently told NRC that its soon-to-be editor-in-chief “embodies far-right opinion journalism” while viewing the magazine as “politically moderate” and “centre-right.”

Since the takeover of Bolloré in 2021, the journalist has seen the newspaper move to the right. For example, editors have previously had discussions with the management about whether they can label Marine Le Pen’s party as ‘extreme right’. Journalists also note that the opinion section more regularly publishes contributions by authors for whom there was no place in the newspaper before. Bolloré also bought up other French media companies, where journalists reported similar developments: there was more room for conservative and populist ideas.