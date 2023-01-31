The surface parking regulation and control service (ORA) in Totana will remain suspended this week for maintenance and improvement works. It is planned to replace the ticket vending machines with more modern and operational ones, in compliance with a plenary agreement.

The measure affects both the spaces for parking vehicles in the blue and orange zones (residents), so logically no surveillance service will be provided. Of the 16 machines that are distributed throughout the urban area, seven will be replaced: the four existing ones on Rambla de La Santa avenue, two on General Aznar street and one on San Antonio street. This service has more than 220 places distributed throughout the town.