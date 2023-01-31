Asylum seekers | The interpreter was confused by using Google Translate in court: “very difficult to understand”

The interpreter translated the story of the applicant, who had converted to Christianity, with the help of Google and administrative court judges. According to KHO, based on this translation, it was not possible to reliably assess the authenticity of the applicant’s conversion.

Supreme the administrative court (KHO) has returned the case related to the asylum application to the administrative court for consideration due to an unclassifiable bad interpretation.

According to the KHO’s yearbook decision, in the oral proceedings of the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland, the interpretation was insufficient and sometimes so slurred that it was even completely impossible to understand the asylum seeker’s message.

For these reasons, the Supreme Court considered that there was reason to doubt the content and accuracy of the interpretation. Thus, the explanation obtained in the oral hearing could not be considered reliable.

In the matter it was about an Iraqi asylum seeker saying that he had converted to Christianity in Finland. The legal process sought to find out whether the conversion was genuine and believable.

The Finnish Immigration Service had rejected the asylum application, and the administrative court upheld the decision. The administrative court found it implausible that the applicant had converted to Christianity.

The applicant had participated in the church’s activities. His story, however, did not show a particularly deep adoption of the doctrines of Christianity or living in accordance with the doctrines of the faith, the administrative court stated.

The applicant appealed to the Supreme Court and specifically appealed to a weak interpretation. It made it difficult to assess the credibility of his story.

According to the applicant, the interpreter was not able to properly interpret the concepts of Christianity. The level of the interpreter’s knowledge of the Finnish language was also reflected in the loosely interpreted sentences. When translating, the interpreter had searched for words with the help of Google.

KHO evaluate the matter by listening to the recordings of the oral proceedings.

It was revealed from them that the interpreter had had difficulty translating concepts related to Christianity into Finnish, such as love of neighbor, Savior and hymn. The interpreter himself admitted that he has difficulties with such concepts.

The applicant’s assistant and the composition of the administrative court also offered interpretation assistance at the hearing.

“Based on the recordings of the oral proceedings, the interpreter’s Finnish language skills can be characterized as weak, and the recordings reveal several situations where what the interpreter interprets into Finnish is very difficult to understand,” KHO stated.

KHO emphasized that it is the duty of the administrative court to ensure that the matter is resolved. A key part of this is that the report obtained in the case is reliable enough to be used as a basis for a solution.

When it comes to assessing the credibility of a religious belief based on a person’s personal narrative, sufficient accuracy of the person’s own expression and conveying individual nuances is very important, KHO continued.

Interpretation problems related to individual concepts are usually not of decisive importance in the evaluation of religious conviction, KHO stated. In this case, however, the interpretation was sometimes lacking and even impossible to understand. This adversely affected the understanding of the applicant’s story and thus the evaluation of his conversion.

“Therefore, the report obtained at the oral hearing cannot be considered sufficiently reliable, and because of this, it could not be used as the basis for the decision of the administrative court”, KHO decided.

The Supreme Court returned the case to the administrative court. It must now organize a new oral hearing on the matter.