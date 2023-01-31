CGIL, Susanna Camusso’s own goal. The attack out of time

At the CGIL the case breaks out Camusso. The former secretary of the trade union he used strong words against the association it has driven for 8 years and his statements did rage several people. “The condition of women – Susanna Camusso told the Turin Readers’ Club and La Stampa reports it – remains that of discrimination. It is mine too trade union inside it is chauvinist. Let’s be clear: the CGIL is a male chauvinist like you are any collective place mass, where you can try to use some antibodies, but it still remains one mirror of society“. So many occasions “in which your word is worth less than that of a man. You don’t get the same attention. I saw with my own eyes delegates who asked for a man and not a woman to represent them. When the glass roof breaks, as in my case, the worst and most wrong thing you can do is blame the others women that they didn’t make itas if to say “I did it, why not you?”.

“I – he continues Camusso – I was lucky enough to build the my path in the great years of feminismwhere there was a strong mobilization collective which has made it possible to carry out many requests internally, thanks also to the coordination of the delegates it has obtained great results. Without that job there would never have been one general secretary of the CGIL“. “I’m very amazed at this comment“. Valeria Faithfulfor over ten years general secretary of textiles to then move on to politics (also in the Democratic Party) and hold the position of vice president of the Senate and Minister of Education, does not hide more than one perplexity. “After eight years of directing the CGIL, I expect to hear from you what battles did he engage in?with whom, where did she win and where did she lose them”. Many women of the ruling class of the CGIL did not appreciate her words, but there is also who shares his analysisin spite of everything.

