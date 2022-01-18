There are many people who are interested in traveling to U.S to work or live in that country.

To do so, they need to have a Permanent Resident Card, better known as a green card or green card.

According to the official website of the United States Government, the Permanent Resident Card It is the one that is granted to immigrants to live and work permanently in the United States.

However, obtaining a resident card is not an easy task, as you must meet certain requirements and face a complex consular process in order to migrate.

Here’s what you need to know about the ways you can access it.

(You may be interested in: United States Visa: types and the cost of each one)

The options to access a resident card

Altogether, there are eight categories that make you eligible to obtain a green card:

-Through the family.

-Through a job.

-Special immigrant.

-Through refugee or asylum status.

-Victims of human trafficking and other crimes.

-Victims of abuse.

-Through other categories.

-Through registration.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, “in order to apply for a Permanent Resident Card (known as a Green Card), you must be eligible under one of the categories indicated above”.

through a relative

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service portal, you can apply for a residence card If you are an immediate relative of a US citizen (spouse, child under 21, or parent), other relative of a US citizen (child over 21, married child, or sibling), relative of a lawful permanent resident, fiancé(e) of a US citizen or child of a fiancé(e).

You can also apply if you are the widow or widower of a US citizen.

(Also: This is the process of the American visa for children)

You can apply for a green card if you are an immediate family member of a US citizen.

through a job

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service portal indicates that you can also apply for a residence card through a job.

You can use this option if you are immigrant worker (first, second or third category), if you are a doctor with a national interest exemption (agree to work full time in a clinical practice in an area with poor medical access), or if you are an immigrant investor (that is, you have invested or will invest at least one million dollars in a new company in that country).

For special immigrants

You can also access a residence card if you are a religious worker, a special immigrant youth, an Afghan or Iraqi national, an international media representative, or an employee of an international organization.

(Keep reading: Do you want to stay longer in the United States? Here is the procedure to do so)

Residence for refugees or asylees

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services portal also indicates that you are eligible for a green card if “you were granted asylum at least 1 year ago” or “was admitted as refugee at least 1 year ago.

You are eligible for a green card if you were “granted asylum at least 1 year ago.”

Victims of human trafficking and other crimes

You may also be eligible for a home if you are a victim of human trafficking and currently have a T nonimmigrant visa, or if you are a victim of other crimes and have a U nonimmigrant visa.

victim of abuse

You may be eligible to apply for residency as a victim of abuse or extreme cruelty by a US citizen (not in all cases).

You are also eligible, according to the aforementioned portal, “if you are a minor who has been abused, abandoned or neglected by your parents and have a SIJ (Special Immigrant Youth) status, or if you are” the abused spouse or child of a natural or Cuban citizen,” according to the Cuban Adjustment Act.

They could also give you a residency if you are “the abused spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who has received their Green Card based on HRIFA (under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act), according to the Citizenship and Immigration Service. from United States.

(Also: Visa to the United States: know the exemption and how it works)

Other categories

You can also apply for a resident visa through:

-Liberian Refugee Immigration Equity Act.

-Diversity Visa Program.

-Cuban Adjustment Law.

-Dependent Status under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act (HRIFA).

-Spouse and child abused under HRIFA.

-With Lautenberg entry permit.

-Indochinese Entry Permit Adjustment Act of 2000.

-American Indian born in Canada.

-Persons born in the US who are children of foreign diplomats.

-Diplomat who cannot return to his country.

through registration

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services indicates that you may be eligible for a permanent resident card if you have resided in the United States continuously since before January 1, 1972.

Keep in mind that each category has different eligibility requirements and a different application and approval process, so once you identify under what category can you apply, you must proceed to review the procedures for your request.

You can consult the procedures and requirements to apply for a permanent residence In the following link.

Trends WEATHER

More news

Visa to the United States: tips for the interview at the embassy

Learn what happens when you exceed the visa limit in the United States

Everything you need to know about immigrant visas for the United States