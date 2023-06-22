José de Jesús Corona will not continue within Cruz Azul after more than a decade at the helm of the club in the country’s capital. The board of directors has lost a vote of confidence in the veteran, who also had the best salary on the campus, therefore, the decision has been made not to extend his contract any longer and end all the sacred cows that had been in one fell swoop. within the institution.
More news about the transfer market
Despite everything, Corona is recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of not only the club, but the country, remembering that he is the winner of the London 2012 gold medal. goalkeeper inside the field has not finished, because there are options that he will meet again with an old acquaintance on the northern border of the country, Miguel Herrera and the Xolos de Tijuana, who are going for the signing of José de Jesús.
With the presence of Antonio Rodríguez in the Mexican team and the signing of Óscar Jiménez ruled out, in Tijuana they do not have a weight goalkeeper within the squad, for which they offer Corona 6 months of contract, plus another 6 optional so that join the roster this summer, something the veteran is willing to accept. However, the goalkeeper has asked for time, since he has issues to deal with Cruz Azul, specifically, his future as part of the club’s board of directors once he finishes his career, something that is getting closer.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#options #Jesús #Corona #reach #Xolos #Tijuana #transfer #market
Leave a Reply