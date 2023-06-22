🚨❌ Tijuana would seek the signature of Jesús Corona.

There are contacts and a contract offer for 6 months with op. to 6 more. Being one of the best paid.

The environment and player asked for time, because they want to define the topic with CAZ; possible future administrative member. pic.twitter.com/wl0dofYNRo

