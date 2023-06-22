The last one update available for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro apparently improves performance of viewers as regards CPU and GPU, also going to renew the Messenger and Explore apps.

As we know, Meta Quest 2 will be supported for quite a while yet on the gaming front, and theupdate it has precisely the purpose of optimizing the resources of the viewer so that it can remain competitive, obtaining in this case a boost of 26% as regards the processor and 19% as regards the graphics unit.

Specifically, the what’s new in the v55 update they should translate into more fluidity with games and a more responsive interface. Meta is also introducing support for a dynamic scaler that can ensure consistent frame rates even in the most visually complex situations.

As can be seen in the video above, the update allows The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners to run at a higher resolution while maintaining the same performance, which is by no means an achievement to be underestimated.

Also with the latest update, the Explore tab and the Messenger app have also been improved: the first includes the multimedia contents of Meta and will be the protagonist of a gradual rollout for users, the second now works in a stand-alone manner and therefore does not require the removal of the visor.