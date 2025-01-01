The opposition criticizes Pradales’ first end-of-the-year speech and demands “concrete actions”

No surprises. As if it were the script of each year, the opposition has criticized the Lehendakari’s message, in this case the first from Imanol Pradales, while the Government parties and particularly Pradales’ party, the PNV, have valued its benefits. The PSE-EE repeats that its councilors bring a progressive brand to the policies of the new Executive.

Euskadi assumes the management of Cercanías: continuity of Renfe, free tickets and 500 million in investments

The ‘number two’ of EH Bildu in the Basque Parliament, Nerea Kortajarena, has expressed her concern about the “distance” between Pradales’ “rhetoric” and “concrete actions.” The Abertzale coalition understands that the PNV lehendakari offers “big words”, “good intentions” and “promises” but also that enough months have passed in his mandate to already think about “concrete solutions”, particularly in terms of housing or Osakidetza, although also regarding working conditions or gender gap. EH Bildu did not miss the continuous references to the first president, José Antonio de Aguirre, and has taken advantage of them to ironize that then, in the middle of the Civil War, that Executive reached broad agreements with other parties.

The leader of the PP, Javier de Andrés, has also been very hard on Pradales. In a video on X, De Andrés warns of the “contradictions” of the PNV. It stands out, for example, that he criticizes the growing “populism” in Europe when the PNV “votes” in favor of candidates from Viktor Orban or Giorgia Meloni in community institutions. And he regrets that “in the face of the value of unity” in Spain he shows that “everything is solved” with “fragmentation”, in probable reference to the allusions to “advancing” in self-government.

Pradales asks young people for “patience, hope and trust” in his first end-of-year speech as Lehendakari



According to the Sumar coalition, the Pradales Government offers “recipes from the past” in the face of the “complexity of the present.” They appreciate a model “without ambition” and “that does not provide solutions,” as explained by the leader of one of the legs of this confluence, Alba García Martín. They warn that, no matter how much there were winks to young people, “disaffection” permeates them in the face of realities such as high housing prices or job insecurity. “We need to open a new stage,” insists García Martín. Vox has dispatched the institutional discourse, ensuring that it is a “rally” and in which its priorities, such as crime or the “imposition” of Basque, have not been touched upon. From outside Parliament, Podemos has asked Pradales to do a listening exercise, particularly with the new generations.