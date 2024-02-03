The sale of sleeping pills without a prescription in Russia has increased dramatically after the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, according to the newspaper Védomosti.

(Also read: The United Kingdom will test a nuclear missile from a submarine in the Atlantic Ocean)

​

In 2022, six million boxes of melatonin pills were sold in Russia, compared to 4.9 million boxes sold in 2021.

Meanwhile, in 2023 the figure rose to 6.7 million, which is an absolute record for the last five years, the newspaper indicates.

(You may be interested: Greta Thunberg alleges that the evidence is not clear in her trial for public disorder)

Thus, in the two years that the war lasted, the Russians acquired 12.7 million boxes of pills to help sleep, while in the three previous years (from 2019 to 2021) 10.6 million containers were sold.

View of the destruction after a Russian attack in Odessa (Ukraine). See also Dubai Civil Defense controls a fire in a 14-storey building Photo: Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP

In the Zdravcity chain, sales of over-the-counter sleeping pills have increased tenfold over the past five years, but the maximum increase was recorded in 2023, said the company's general director, Boris Popov.

Meanwhile, the online pharmacy Yuteka sold 99 percent more melatonin products in 2023 than in 2022.

(Also read: EU agrees to a new aid package for Ukraine for 50 billion euros)

At the same time, sales of antidepressants and tranquilizers also increased by 30 percent in 2023, according to the Izvestia newspaper.

EFE