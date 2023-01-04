Magdalena Valerio, who was also Minister of Labor, receives a letter from Teresa Ribera asking her to urgently issue her report, before the 20th
The influence of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha regarding the future of the Tajo-Segura transfer will reach the Council of State itself, since the president of the highest advisory body, Magdalena Valerio, was a counselor to the Castilian-La Mancha Executive for five years, in the stage of José María Barreda, clearly anti-transvasista,
#opinion #Council #State #transfer #depends #counselor #CastillaLa #Mancha
Leave a Reply