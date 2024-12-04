Canary Islands It is one of the great tourist destinations in Spain. Its excellent climate, high-quality beaches and several protected natural spaces in the region offer visitors multiple plans to enjoy the islands to the fullest. In addition, the local gastronomy and culture add more attractions, as well as the cities and small, diverse towns with a very marked character.

Thus, in multiple guides and also in the minds of many tourists are Masca (Tenerife), Tejeda (Gran Canaria), Agulo (La Gomera), San Andrés y Sauces (La Palma) or Valverde (El Hierro). Many other of the almost ninety municipalities throughout the region also have their particular charm but only one of them can boast something unique, almost in the entire world.

And, although not everyone knows it, the Canary Islands have a hidden village inside a cave and being able to meet it and walk around there is a real luxury. Specifically, this secret gem is located on the island of The Palm and ‘tiktokers’ like Sara, from @lamochiladesara, are recommending it for its beauty.

“You will fall in love”

The village in question is Porís de Candelariawhich is in the municipality of Tijarafe, in the northwest of the island, and is located hidden inside a natural cave about fifty meters high next to the sea. Its characteristic white houses with blue doors and windows were built, as they remember from the island’s tourist portal, by locals, “who were looking for a respite from the oppressive summer heat.”









The town was at the time a fishing village but now the majority of its inhabitants live as a second residence in a unique environment, almost inside the sea and without any services. In fact, there is no Internet, no restaurants or shops, but no trash bins either. Those who know it highlight that the best thing is to see a sunset from inside Porís.

«I assure you that you will fall in love“says the ‘tiktoker’ Sara, who adds that “the island is also a wonder, for me, the most special and with the most diverse landscapes in Spain.” She reminds us that the village is uninhabited and has only fishermen’s houses and calls on visitors to be especially respectful of its unique environment.

The only way to get there is on foot, on one of the many trails on the island, by boat or by car. private vehicle to the nearby parking lot. «The descent to the town with the car is very steep. It’s like four kilometers of descent and curves along the sea. “Not suitable for everyone, but with care and slowly there is no problem,” she points out. The official La Palma Tourism portal reminds you that you can also visit it on foot with a route of about 10 kilometers round trip and with large slopes.