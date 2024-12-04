International campaign against the killing of dogs in Morocco for the 2030 World Cup

Morocco’s preparation to host, along with Spain and Portugal, the 2030 FIFA World Cup includes a mass killing of stray dogs. The dogs are poisoned, shot, captured and thrown into trucks amidst shocking screams that distress those nearby, including children who watch the scene in terror.

The International Animal Coalition (IAWPC) denounces that, despite FIFA’s promises to respect human rights and international standards, “numerous cases of poisoning, hunting and killing of dogs in a cruel and inhumane manner have been documented.” “These violent acts, which occur in broad daylight, and often in front of children, constitute a serious violation of animal rights but also of the rights of children,” he says. The campaign can be seen at this videowhich has an age restriction due to the harshness of the images.

This coalition has collected “sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the Moroccan authorities are carrying out a systematic extermination campaign, using cruel and archaic methods” that not only cause additional suffering to the animals but also have a “negative psychological impact” on the population. population, especially children.

“Children who witness the murders are traumatized. The calls and protests of an increasing number of Moroccan associations and individuals are ignored” and, often, those who lead these actions “are harassed and intimidated by the authorities,” explains Les Ward, member of the Order of the British Empire, president of the IAWPC.

The coalition therefore urgently calls on FIFA to intervene immediately and take concrete measures to stop these cruel practices. It also requests the co-host countries of this bid, Spain and Portugal, as well as the main sponsor, Qatar Airways, to use their influence to pressure the Moroccan authorities to put an end to this situation.

Ward assures that “FIFA has been presented with evidence of what is happening, but has refused to act.” He continues: “The murders have focused on the proposed tournament venues and peak before FIFA visits. However, the federation seems content to turn a blind eye. “This is unacceptable and many football fans are going to be upset when they find out.”

The decorated British actor and animal rights defender Sir Peter Egan, famous for roles such as Shrimpie in ‘Downton Abbey’, has supported the IAWPC campaign on social media: “What is happening in Morocco is disgusting and will have ramifications on the coming years, whether due to the loss of tourism or simply the trauma that both young and old have witnessed. There is no way the authorities can defend this as dog population control; The only way to do this effectively and humanely is to spay, neuter, and vaccinate. “What they are doing now does not stop the spread of rabies,” he denounced.

Faced with this situation, the IAWPC proposes a series of actions. Firstly, it demands that FIFA carry out an “independent and transparent investigation into the continuous complaints of animal abuse in Morocco” and that, if the accusations are confirmed, FIFA impose “exemplary” sanctions on that country, “including the suspension of their candidacy” to host that World Cup in 2030.

It also calls on you to promote dog population management programs based on humane methods, such as sterilization, vaccination and relocation of animals to new homes or suitable centers; and to ensure that the rights of Moroccan children are respected, protecting them from exposure to acts of violence and cruelty.

In parallel, the IAWPC reiterates its commitment to work “tirelessly” to end this crisis and guarantee the well-being of animals around the world, and to this end it has organized campaigns in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal to raise awareness among the population and pressure the parties involved to take action and put an end to the situation as soon as possible.

The IAWPC specifies that it is the local associations that have raised the alarm and this international campaign aims to “put pressure” on the actors involved in FIFA’s decision to choose the host countries for the 2030 World Cup and hold the organizations accountable. Moroccan authorities.

On December 11, the IAWPC reminds, FIFA will ratify the information on the candidacies and announce where the 2030 World Cup will be held.

The IAWPC is made up of 20 international organizations dedicated to the protection of animals around the world, based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Kenya, South Africa, Australia, Vietnam and China, among other countries.