We were entering the new millennium when Friedrich Merz had to admit defeat, in the fight of internal power, with Angela Merkel. It disappeared from the political scene for a long time, until 2018, with the same ambitions and many more points. After having … worked as a lawyer in the Association of the Chemical Industry of Bonn and Frankfurt, he had worked for several consultants, he had become rich and had been president of the German subsidiary Supervision Council of the American manager Blackrock, placing himself at a level of relations Very high with key clients, regulators and political leaders.

He travels on his private plane and knows from within the European lobby. Now, at 69, he describes himself as a social and liberal conservative in the economic and is the oldest person to assume the position of German chancellor since Konrad Adenauerthe first leader of the post -war government of West Germany, who had turned 73 at that time.

Friedrich Merz He was born in 1955 as the oldest of four children within a family of lawyers. His father, Joachim, carried out several Nazi judgments after military service and imprisonment, was later judge in the District Court. Merz, rebel in his youth, met Charlotte during his university stage, in 1981, and took little to marry, she already pregnant. Today they have a child, two daughters and several grandchildren. It is a practicing Catholic family.

The eldest son, Philippe MerzHe is a doctor of philosophy and co -founder and general director of the Academy of Economy and Philosophy of Thales in Freiburg. Your daughter Constanze Merz She works as a surgeon and her daughter Carola, who took the name of Clüsener when she married, is a lawyer, writes in the ‘Berlliner Morgenpost’. Charlotte, who assures that she has taken the weight of this family together and in equality with her husband, exercises as a judge and has declared that she would like to continue doing it, now that Friedrich will spend more time working.

Regarding his positions on women, Merz spoke against the equal appointments in the cabinet in October 2024, citing the example of the resigned Minister of Defense of the SPD, Christine Lambrechtwhich was “an error of flagrant appointment.” In 1997, he voted as a member of the Parliament against a bill that would include marital violation in the Criminal Code, although in November 2024 he recognized in an interview that “today he would vote differently.” The left has grabbed these facts to accuse him of machismo, an accusation that adds to his lack of social sensitivity.

Merz is quite uncomplexed regarding how to treat subsidized citizens, such as long -term unemployed, and surely the most difficult part of their imminent negotiation with social democrats will be that of social aid.

Friedrich Merz He congratulated Donald Trump for his electoral victory in a handwritten letter. «His electoral victory is really remarkable. The American people have already entrusted your party for a strong mandate to lead ». However, it does not hide that the new transatlantic relationship harms the European Union and provides that “Trump and Putin will soon agree an agreement on the head of Ukraine and on the head of the Europeans.” He is convinced that with Trump we have to deal with “from firm positions, defending our own interests, as he does, and with proposals, negotiating.” He is determined to continue supporting Ukraine.

In the course of his career, Friedrich Merz It has accumulated all kinds of nicknames. Olaf Scholz called his political opponent “Fritze Merz”, a derogatory diminutive, and on other occasions he referred to him as someone who likes to speak “Tünkram” (nonsense in bass German). In 2001, the “www.fotzenfritz.de” link also caused a sensation and the case ended in court. But lately Merz takes these references with much more humor.

The rapper Stefan Raab He has launched during the campaign the hit «Rambo Zambo», which sought to make fun of the candidate, to which a journalist had asked if he would allow the culture to be legal, the recreational consumption of the ‘Bubatz’, a term used in the youth jargon to refer to the Marijuana, and Merz did not understand the question. The rap issue has ended up becoming a discotequero success and the candidate fulfilled in the night of the elections the promise he had made to the youth of the party, dance him at the Electoral Victory Festival.