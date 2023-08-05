Saturday, August 5, 2023, 00:25



Mariano García does not quite understand that the national coach, Jose Peiró, has left him off the list to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which starts on August 19. But neither he nor he is going to raise his voice publicly, as other athletes who have been left out have done, nor is he going to stress the rope more than necessary. «Being fourth in the National final and Spain only having three places in the 800, well in the Federation they have made that decision; that of respecting the places of the Spanish Championship. We can do little in this regard, “explains the Fuentealamero Gabi Lorente, Mariano García’s coach, to LA VERDAD.

The athlete from Cuevas de Reyllo, who has been unemployed for almost two months due to discomfort in the buttock, is very recovered and believes that he could have been “competitive” in the big event of the year, although he admits that he arrived just in preparation. He has always given a spectacular performance in the big championships, as was reflected in the 2022 European Outdoor Championships in Munich, where he won the gold medal against all odds, and in the 2022 Indoor World Cup in Belgrade, in the one who was also proclaimed champion without entering the pools of favorites.

«There is little we can do now. The only thing left for us is to fully prepare for 2024”, Gabi Lorente resigns. For Mariano García, who missed the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to untimely appendicitis, going to Paris 24 is a real obsession. The entire season will be focused on arriving in perfect condition at the Olympic Games that are held in a year in the French capital.

Meanwhile, José Peiró acknowledges that doing without the 800 European and world champion has been a hard decision and he said that he had informed him of his withdrawal before the publication of the list: «It is as hard as having to call him on the phone, because he did not want to that he found out at this time … It has not been easy, he will be registered (as a reserve) in case something happens, “said the national athletics coach. Saúl Ordoñez enters Mariano García’s place, after defeating him in the final of the 800m in the Torrent Spanish Championship last weekend.