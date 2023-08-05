Saturday, August 5, 2023, 00:26



During the first day at Silverstone there was always a blanket of clouds over the British track, but at no time did the rain arrive. Thus, the morning times were considerably improved during the afternoon, both in Moto3 and Moto2. It is expected that it will rain today in official training.

In the intermediate category, P2 was a fight between four Spaniards for the best record of the first day: Aarón Canet, Alonso López, Fermín Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta ended up being the first four. The Pons team driver ended up taking the cat into the water by beating the Madrid driver by 63 thousandths on his SpeedUp.

The two Murcians, who showed that they returned from the holidays with a good rhythm, fought during a good part of free practice for first place, but in the end they ended up settling for third and fourth place. Aldeguer finished ahead of Acosta. Bad day for the overall leader, Tony Arbolino. The Italian is out of the cut and will be forced to improve his record today to avoid going through Q1. Borja Gómez from San Javier, for his part, set the 22nd fastest time.

Meanwhile, in MotoGP, the fastest on Friday, and by far, was Aleix Espargaró. The Aprilia rider appeared in the last seconds to destroy the timer and beat his compatriot and friend Jorge Martín, who until then had the best time of the day by more than six tenths. Although the Ducatis were once again the majority in the lead, with six bikes in the top ten, the Aprilias of Aleix and Maverick Viñales (4th) and the KTMs of Brad Binder (3rd) and Jack Miller (8th) promise war at Silverstone.

Finally, the lack of competitiveness of Yamaha and Honda continues. Marc Márquez was 13th and felt groin discomfort every time he got on his bike.