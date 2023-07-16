The actress and model Sofía Vergara is one of the most successful Colombians for her work, as she has done herself professionally and is known throughout the world mainly for her performance in the series ‘Modern Family’.

Besides, Sofia Vergara52 years old, was able to become a mother 31 years ago, just when she was 20 and his only son is Manolo González Vergarawhom he constantly boasts on his social networks.

Manolo González Vergara, son of Sofía Vergara, has become a young man who steals sighs on social networks, because on Instagram he has thousands of followers and shares his images of your daily life.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Instagram photo

Next September, Manolo González Vergara will be 32 years old and has already had his debut as an actor, Well, he has participated in several television series, thus following in the footsteps of his famous mother, Sofía Vergara.

Sofía Vergara and José Luis González are Manolo’s parents, who married in 1991, after having met at a public event “they fell in love and fell in love” They have both shared it.

Sofía and José Luis separated two years after their marriage and in this they conceived Manolo, however he has been very close to his father and as the actress has commented, her relationship with her ex-husband has always been cordial.

A professionally prepared young man

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara He is a professionally prepared young man, since he studied Cinematographic Direction and Production, he has also worked in commercials, since he has more than 425 thousand followers and she has even launched her own line of products for dogs and pets, because she loves them, as well as everything related to nature and traveling, not to mention, since she has visited many countries around the world.

Sofía Vergara with her son Manolo in an image of his childhood. Instagram photo

