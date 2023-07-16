In Berlin, on the Theodor-Heuss-Platz on Saturday, July 15, a protest was held against the Rammstein concert. A film crew from Izvestia visited the venue of the rally.

The action was held in response to a criminal case initiated after the appearance in the media of information about the sexualized violence of the band’s frontman Till Lindemann towards female fans.

“We are here because Till Lindemann committed a misdemeanor. We don’t want to ignore this. We opposed the behavior of the concert today in Berlin. We demand an honest investigation into what happened,” said Britt Baiano, spokeswoman for the No Rammstein in Berlin movement.

Activists have already collected 75,000 signatures on a petition demanding the cancellation of Rammstein concerts.

Rammstein fans, in turn, do not understand how it is possible to ban the entire band from going on stage if only one member is accused.

Earlier, on June 15, the representative of the press service of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office, Karen Sommer, confirmed to Izvestia that a preliminary investigation had been launched against the vocalist of the Rammstein group on charges of coercion to sexual acts and the sale of drugs. She did not provide additional information on the progress of the work of the investigating authorities.

It is known that applications were received from several persons.

A day earlier, the Bild newspaper reported that the Berlin prosecutor’s office opened a criminal rape case against Lindemann. According to her, the investigation is underway under Art. 177 of the German Criminal Code (“Violent acts of a sexual nature, coercion to sex, rape”).