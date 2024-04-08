Admittedly, we wouldn't rush into a burning building to save a Toyota Prius. Or a building that isn't even on fire, for that matter. But the impending destruction of this Toyota Prius still hurts a little. According to Japanese Nostalgic Car this special green Prius goes into the shredder. This car broke the record for the fastest Prius in the world in 2004.

In 2004, Toyota started working in America to increase the top speed of this hybrid. The brand reports that they have not adjusted anything to the petrol engine, only that they have changed the final drive. The car therefore accelerates more slowly, but has a higher top speed. The speed of the electric motor was also increased slightly. Ultimately, the top speed increased from 170 to 210 km/h.

In 2004, the Prius was allowed to roam the Bonneville salt flats in the American state of Utah. It was immediately the fastest hybrid ever there, because it was also the first hybrid ever to do a run there. There is probably a Prius somewhere in the world with a V8 that achieves a higher top speed, but you would say that this Prius has earned a permanent place in the museum.

The car was spotted at the scrap yard, but no one knows why

A reader of Japanese Nostalgic Car spotted the car at a junkyard in Dallas, Texas. A 1978 Toyota Cressida was also reportedly spotted. Both come from Toyota's museum in California. The American site Jalopnik has already contacted the importer in the US, but has not yet been able to find out why the two cars have to be scrapped.

You would say that there are plenty of enthusiasts who would like to include the car in the collection. It may be that Toyota is not allowed to sell the cars because they do not have type approval, although we are only speculating at this point. In any case, it feels like a huge shame to unceremoniously fold two museum pieces (because that's what they are, literally).