It seemed to be going on peacefully for the couple. The closeness of the two personalities, however, was not what was good for either of them.

The love story between two former participants of Men and women has reached the end of the line. The coupleborn and raised during the dating show, had long been at the centre of some rumours that already announced a possible separation.

The couple we are talking about is the one formed by the two (now ex) lovers in Men and women, Maura Vitali And Gianluca Rocchetti. In fact, the two had happily left the program together in April, and we remembered them like this. In an interview with Lollo HouseMaura confirmed the rumors of their breakup:

There was a character incompatibility between Gianluca and me and the distance, even though it wasn’t a problem for me. Everyone has their own life, I have two children and we saw each other every two weeks or three weeks. He often came to Brindisi, I went to Rome once and we also visited Ida in Terracina.

In short, it seemed like the couple could move forward peacefully but, perhaps, this pace and this closeness of personality was not what was good for both of them. Maura, not wanting to necessarily make announcements, “I’m not Jennifer Lopez” she says amusedly, she claims to be “a very normal person” and for this reason she doesn’t want to create a cloud of dust. “As far as I’m concerned, the only explanation I can give is the incompatibility of character. I’m single,” concludes the former participant of Men and women.

On the possibility of returning to the parterre of dating showVitali states: “With the experience I have gained in the last few months, I would go back to Men and women more confident, but I don’t want to think about it at the moment, I want to focus on the summer. Maybe in September I’ll dedicate myself completely to work”. Moreover, the former participant of the Mediaset program does not seem to have any regrets regarding his path to Men and women. “I followed my heart and not my head,” she says, and for this reason she quickly left the program.

On the Ida’s thronesome words on the troubled couple, especially after Mario’s “misdeeds”: “I would have handled the situation differently. I don’t even tolerate small lies, they mean you’re not respecting me. Ida acts with too much good faith […] Life teaches, and today I know very well what I want.”

For Maura and Gianluca it seems to be over definitively. Maura revealed that she blocked her ex-partner: “I blocked him. We’ll see in September, life is now. For now I want to organize a trip with my children and enjoy every day.”