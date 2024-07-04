Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, in a video message sent to the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), Barbara Mangiacavalli, and to the president of the Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities (Crui), Giovanna Iannantuoni, on the occasion of the meeting ‘Challenges and opportunities of the nursing profession’, promoted today in Rome by Fnopi and Crui

“The Ministry of Health fully recognizes the value of nurses for the maintenance and development of the National Health Service. This is demonstrated by the measures we have adopted to improve their working conditions, I am thinking of the abolition of the exclusivity constraint and the incentives for those who work in emergency services. We are aware of the serious shortage of nurses in our health system, we are addressing it with urgent interventions such as the recruitment of personnel from abroad and also thanks to constant discussions with Fnopi we are evaluating long and medium-term solutions to support the nurses we have in Italy and to improve their professional profile. In fact, we want to make this important profession more attractive not only economically, but also with better and more certain career prospects. A fundamental step in this direction is the evolution of the nursing profession towards university specializations, to respond to the challenges of the future and guarantee increasingly qualified and efficient health care”.

“We look at young people and the motivational video made by Fnopi is appreciable – Schillaci then added – to make high school students aware of the opportunities offered by the nursing profession and to encourage them to undertake this training and professional path. Today represents an important opportunity for an institutional and constructive discussion to outline together the strategies for the nursing profession. I am certain that thanks to the collaboration between the institutions, Fnopi and the universities we will be able to overcome the current critical issues and to best valorize nurses, the heritage of our National Health Service”.