Miguel Ángel Rodríguez will not apologize to relatives of deaths in residences because “they call murderers” Ayuso

The head of the Cabinet of the President of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, has ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of apologizing to the families of the deceased in residences during the pandemic, after throwing another bulle on one of the relatives. Specifically, Rodríguez questioned this Sunday the testimony of a relative of one of the 7,291 victims who charged the pandemic in the residences of the Community of Madrid that He spoke in ‘The Évole’. First he said he had “proven” that this woman had not had any relative in a residence, hours later, on another tweet, he acknowledged to have lied and said that it was the family of a deceased person in a center of older people from Madrid.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez acknowledged that he lied to say that the daughter of a woman who died at a residence in Madrid was not

In his statements to the press on Monday, Rodríguez has justified his position arguing that these groups have been calling Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The chief of cabinet acknowledged having made “a mistake” in previous statements but has assured that it will not give “more importance to this matter.” Repeatedly asked not having eliminated the messages he published on social networks during the issuance of ‘Lo de Évole’, he responded bluntly: “I do not delete any tweet.”

The controversy around Rodríguez has intensified after the accusations of the opposition, which he points out for investigating and persecuting relatives of deaths in residences. He has assured today that he does not have access to the data of those people despite his statements in the networks. The PSOE as more Madrid have requested their resignation at the Madrid Assembly. However, the Ayuso advisor has avoided ruling on this request and has resulted in any possible meeting with the families affected to the “competent Ministry.”

Minutes later, the government spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría, said in the press conference after the Council of Ministers that Miguel Ángel Rodríguez is “synonymous with fake and indecency.” Alegría has asked the chief of Ayuso Cabinet to immediately send an apology after qualifying the families of the victims as “activists and resentful.”

The associations of relatives of the deceased in residences have stated in a letter published this Tuesday their outrage at Rodriguez’s refusal to apologize and have insisted on asking for their resignation. They consider that their statements are a sample of the “lack of sensitivity” of the regional government towards their pain and continue to claim justice and responsibilities for what happened in the elderly during the pandemic.