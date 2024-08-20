The digital art community has been concerned about the rise of generative AI in the creative industry lately. However, a recent piece of news has reassured many users of Procreate, the popular iPad app for illustrators: the company has taken a clear stance against integrating generative AI into its products. In a video posted on X, Procreate CEO James Cuda said, “We are not going to be putting any generative AI into our products. I don’t like what it’s doing to the industry, and I don’t like what it’s doing to artists.”

This stance reflects the concerns of the creative community, which fears two main consequences of the widespread use of generative AI: on the one hand, AI models are trained on creative content without the consent of artists; on the other, the massive adoption of this technology could drastically reduce job opportunities for professionals in the sector. A new section dedicated to artificial intelligence has been introduced on the official Procreate website, where the company clearly expresses its vision: “Generative AI is stripping things of their humanity. Built on a foundation of theft, this technology is leading us into a sterile future. We believe that machine learning is an interesting technology with a lot of potential, but the path that generative AI is taking is not for us.”

Procreate’s statement has already garnered widespread support among creatives online, who are frustrated with how other companies have handled the rising tide of generative AI tools. Rival illustration app Clip Studio Paint recently scrapped plans to introduce image-generating capabilities after user outcry. Other companies, including graphics tablet maker Wacom and Wizards of the Coast, which owns Magic: The Gathering, have also apologized for inadvertently using AI-generated assets in their products. Even Adobe, which has sought to take a more “ethical” approach, has faced criticism from those who feel the company has turned its back on independent artists.

Procreate, on the other hand, continues to be well received. The company has maintained a one-time purchase model at $12.99, avoiding a recurring subscription like Adobe and Clip Studio Paint have done, and has expanded its offerings to include animation and, in the future, desktop products. The firm decision not to introduce generative AI seems like the icing on the cake for those creatives who see fewer and fewer alternatives on the market. In conclusion, James Cuda said: “We don’t know exactly where this story will take us, or how it will end, but we believe we are on the right path to supporting human creativity.”