US Vice President Kamala Harris would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent if she wins the November 5 election against Republican rival Donald Trump, her campaign said on Monday.

Harris campaign spokesman James Singer said the move would be part of “a fiscally responsible way to put money back into the pockets of working people and ensure billionaires and large corporations pay their fair share.”

When Trump was president, he cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and implemented other tax breaks that are set to expire next year. The Republican has promised to make the cuts permanent. Harris has pledged to keep President Joe Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on people making $400,000 or less a year.

In an economic policy speech last week, Harris outlined proposals to cut taxes for most Americans, ban “price gouging” by supermarkets and build more affordable housing as part of the “opportunity economy” she plans to push if she wins the White House.