The main symptoms of a brain tumor include seizures and weakness in an arm or leg on one side of the body. This was told by the clinical oncologist-consultant of the Manchester hospital Catherine McBain, whose words are quoted by the newspaper The independent…

If these symptoms occur, McBain recommended getting magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

However, she said, a signal to see a doctor is also weakness in an arm or leg on one side of the body. In addition, as the oncologist clarified, speech disorders can also indicate the presence of a tumor. This is, in particular, about slurred speech or the inability to find the right words.

At the same time, McBain said that if a person becomes more withdrawn or cannot do what he previously did with ease, he should see a specialist to identify a brain tumor. This also adds visual changes to the symptoms.

However, according to the expert, most people associate headaches with the above disease. At the same time, McBain explained that in rare cases, this symptom is the only symptom of a brain tumor.

Earlier, on February 19, doctor-somnologist Pavel Kudinov said that chronic lack of sleep can lead to a decrease in concentration, weakening of immunity, an increase in the risk of developing tumors and other problems. He clarified that for health you need to sleep six to eight hours. In this case, you should always get up at the same time.