The ONCE Cuponazo has distributed 6,360,000 euros in the towns of Pollos, Nava del Rey, Alaejos and Siete Iglesias de Trabancos (Valladolid), in 10 coupons, one of them awarded with the six million grand prize, and nine more coupons awarded with 40,000 euros each in the draw this Friday, December 27. Vicente Macías Lucas He is the seller who has distributed more than six million euros in Nava del Rey, as reported this Saturday by ONCE.

The luck of the Cuponazo has visited another city in Castilla y León, specifically Soria, where has distributed 360,000 eurosin nine coupons worth 40,000 euros each that Henry Freddy Arévalo Encinas has marketed.

Andalusia has received 1,040,000 euros. In Hornachuelos (Córdoba), Cuponazo has distributed 400,000 euros in 10 coupons sold by Ignacio de la Rocha Cabanillas. And in Palma del Río, also in Cordoba, the seller José Álvarez Reus has given a prize of 40,000 euros. Algeciras has received 400,000 euros from the hands of the ONCE seller Andoni Guevara Ibáñez, who has sold 10 award-winning coupons.

In El Ronquillo (Seville), Ana Barranca Flores has distributed 80,000 euros in two winning coupons. In Huelva, the town of Almonte has received 40,000 euros from the hands of the ONCE seller Maximino García Rodríguez, while, in Cartaya, also from Huelva, Catalina Álvarez Fernández has given 40,000 euros. And in Jaén, the seller José Luis Damas Guzmán has left other 40,000 euros.

The Cuponazo has brought a million to Madrid. There have been three ONCE vendors who have distributed luck in the capital: Juan Antonio Ortiz Sancho has distributed 400,000 eurosthe same amount that Paloma Durán López has given. For his part, Marcial Castilla Arranz has distributed 200,000 euros in five award-winning coupons.

In Catalonia there have been 15 award-winning coupons that have left 600,000 euros. Of them, 400,000 have been distributed, in 10 prize-winning coupons, in Igualada by the seller David Cobos Hortelano. The other 200,000 have occurred in an establishment collaborating with ONCE in Mataró, specifically in a service station on Energía Street, number 2.

More awards

The Canary Islands have also received the luck of ONCE. In La Orotava (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) the Cuponazo has distributed 400,000 euros thanks to the seller Candelaria Cabrera Cabrera, who has sold 10 award-winning coupons. For his part, in Santa Úrsula, also in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cristian Estevez Santos has given a prize of 40,000 euros. In Santa Lucía (Las Palmas), the Cuponazo has left 40,000 euros, in the hands of Nauzet Rodríguez Díaz. And in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, the seller Gazmira Vera Trujillo has given another 40,000 euros.

They have gone to Gijón 400,000 eurosin 10 award-winning coupons sold by María Sonia Lenard Gonzalo. In Santa Pola (Alicante), Francisco Gallardo Amores has distributed 320,000 eurosin eight award-winning coupons.

They have arrived in Calviá (Balearic Islands) 240,000 euros in six coupons worth 40,000 euros each, sold by Juan de Dios Campos Romero. Finally, in the Badajoz town of Higuera de Vargas, the seller José Manuel Merchán Tabares has given a prize of 40,000 euros. In total, the ONCE Cuponazo on Friday, December 27, has distributed 10,880,000 euros between localities of nine Autonomous Communities.

every friday

The Couponazo of the ELEVEN Offered every Fridayfor three euros, a prize for five figures and a series of 6 million euros and 134 prizes of 40,000 euros for the 5 figures of the winning number. With the new model of “on both sides you can be a winner” it also distributes prizes of between 500 euros and a refund of three euros.

ONCE coupons are part of the social lottery productssafe, responsible and supportive of the Organization that, from its design to its marketing, implements controls to neutralize uncontrolled consumption, expressly prohibits sales to minors or consumption on credit, among other measures.

The Organization maintains a responsibility with citizens promoting a responsible gaming policy with the most demanding evaluation and monitoring systems defined by the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association.

ONCE coupons are sold by more than 20,000 sellers of the organization. In addition, they can be purchased from ‘www.juegosonce.es’ and at authorized collaborating establishments.