Ayuso’s partner paid 6,500 euros to rent a BMW in the name of his boss’s wife in Quirón

Alberto González Amador paid at least 6,512.4 euros (plus VAT) for the renting of a BMW of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner.

The name of the pharmacist from León, Gloria Carrasco, Camino’s wife, appears on those 12 invoices, included in the accounting documentation of González Amador’s companies sent to the court investigating the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid for two crimes of tax fraud and one of document falsification, which the commission agent has already admitted to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Camino’s explanation, through Quirón, is that “it is only the reference of the former user’s invoice”, since the payments for that renting were made by the company that González Amador had bought from Camino’s wife in December 2020. for half a million euros.

The invoices cover all of 2021, the last of the two years for which the Tax Agency opened a tax inspection of González Amador and his companies that led to the Prosecutor’s Office filing a complaint against him for his tax crimes through a scheme of false invoices and companies. screen. Ayuso’s partner has admitted three crimes to the prosecutor’s office to try to agree on an eight-month prison sentence that does not imply his entry into prison, but the agreement is still pending formalization before the judge in the case. His last statement was scheduled for November 29 but has been postponed without a date.

Among the hundreds of documents sent to the court are 12 monthly payments of 542.7 euros (plus VAT) paid by a company owned by the businessman to ALD Automotive, the rental giant of the Societé Generale group recently renamed Ayvens, for the use and enjoyment of a BMW X3 vehicle registered at Christmas 2019.

It is a utility SUV whose current cash sale price exceeds 65,000 euros for a brand new vehicle. The name that appears in the contract on all invoices provided is always the same: María Gloria Carrasco Fernández.

The first four invoices cover from January to April 2021. They are issued to the company Círculo Belleza SL, the beauty treatment company with hardly any activity that Carrasco managed until González Amador bought it, and that Camino had created in 2008 with his wife and brother-in-law. Ayuso’s partner acquired that firm, which did not have a turnover of even 30,000 euros and for which they paid half a million, just after making a splash of 2 million in commissions for mediating the sale of masks in the middle of the pandemic for a Galician company (Mape). of which the executive of Quirón is an advisor.

With this operation, González Amador’s consultant, Maxwell Cremona, multiplied her income by seven and the businessman set in motion the machinery to defraud the Treasury while, among other things, he bought a Porsche Panamera whose repair he tried to deduct from taxes along with other non-taxable expenses. related to their professional activity, such as the acquisition of a saxophone, dental floss, a Rolex and paddle balls.

As of May 2021, the invoices for the rental of that BMW were issued to Masterman & Whitaker Medical Supplies And Health Process Engineering SL. This is the name that González Amador chose to rename Círculo Belleza SL. But the name of Camino’s wife continued to appear on those invoices. A spokesperson for Quirón points out that this company used a rental car “used by Gloria Carrasco or whoever needed it. And the vehicle passed with the assets when it was sold to González Amador.”

Regarding the fact that there are invoices with Carrasco’s name, this spokesperson assures that “this issue was corrected in two or three months. “How long it took to validate the renting to the new company.” However, in the documentation provided to the court there are invoices with the name of Gloria Carrasco until the end of 2021. The last one was issued on December 1, 2022, almost a year after she sold her company to Ayuso’s partner. “It is only the reference of the former user’s invoice,” Quirón insists.

elDiario.es tried to contact Ayuso’s partner through the mobile phone and corporate email he used in Quirón while defrauding the Treasury, but did not receive a response.

Treasury Questions

The inspection asked about these expenses during the investigation of González Amador. In February 2023, the Tax Agency lists the payments to Ald Automotive and requests “accreditation of their impact on the exercise of the activity, as well as proof/invoice.” In March 2023, his lawyer explains that “they correspond to the rental contract for the company vehicle that is used for business trips, visits to clients, meetings, etc.” There is no evidence that the Treasury asked more about this matter.

Yes, he did it because of the high price that Ayuso’s partner paid on December 4, 2020 for Círculo Belleza, which had no assets, staff or hardly any turnover. The explanation that González Amador gave to the Tax Agency was that it was “a bet”; “He is the one who liaised with the pharmacies to implement Covid Seguro.” “In addition, this company has a contract with Mape [la firma de Pontevedra que propició la comisión de dos millones a González Amador]. This amount was paid for the agreements that Círculo Belleza SL had with these companies, given that at that time they were very attractive,” he assured in November 2022 when asked by the inspection.

Weeks before, González Amador stated that “the person in charge of the company [Socia y Administradora] “She is a pharmacist who knows the hospital pharmacy, private electronic prescription and pharmaceutical distribution sector very well.” Ayuso’s partner explained that he had advised them on a study “relating to medication errors and recurring failures in the pharmaceutical supply system in hospitals” and “in the healthcare distribution market, since Maxwell Cremona has clients such as Mape or Chiron to whom it has been very helpful.” Mape’s chief executive, Gumersindo Cachafeiro, has flatly denied “any relationship with Ayuso’s boyfriend.”

According to the Tax Agency, González Amador used Círculo Belleza SL as a screen to artificially reduce the taxes he had to pay for the new orders he received from Quirón for consulting work in Latin America. The money billed by the Ayuso couple’s companies to the health group multiplied by four after beginning their relationship with the president of the Community of Madrid, which has Quirón among the main contractors.

The invoices for the renting of that BMW in the name of Gloria Carrasco add up to a minimal amount compared to the 499,836.92 euros that González Amador disbursed for Círculo Belleza after several payments for “Consulting and Advice”, under a signed contract in January 2019, when it was already carrying out audits of the Quirón hospitals.

González Amador agreed with the company founded by Camino that Círculo Belleza would advise him on “research and analysis of market evolution”; training plans, “business management systems, including short- and long-term planning, strategic plans and tactical action programs”; or “decision making of a managerial and strategic nature.”

According to the contract, Maxwell Cremona required “essential” services that, without Círculo Belleza SL, “would be forced to hire external consultants, with a lower degree of sectoral specialization and knowledge of the group’s procedures.” The agreement had an initial validity of one year and did not specify figures: Gloria Carrasco’s company would charge “an amount that will be agreed based on the projects requested.” Between 2019 and 2020, payments amounted to 20,000 euros. 15,000 euros were paid in an invoice issued on October 8, 2020, two months after González Amador bought the company. This figure represents 25% of what Círculo Belleza SL invoiced in all of 2020.

These transactions are in addition to the transfers that González Amador made to another company created by Fernando Camino, Inversiones Random SL, under a contract signed a month and a half after his health consulting firm, Maxwell Cremona, began operations. In this case, for a sponsorship contract to put the Maxwell logo on a sailboat owned by Random. There are at least three invoices for 6,000 euros (plus VAT) issued in 2019 and in May 2020, already in the midst of the pandemic, although it is likely that the payments were higher, since the contract dates back to 2017 and the Tax Agency’s investigation is much later. Inversiones Random SL did not invoice anything between 2021 and 2023, which indicates that payments stopped after the opening of the Treasury inspection of Ayuso’s partner. In 2020, he declared sales of 2,000 euros, the same as he invoiced that year to the company of commission agent González Amador.

Círculo Belleza was domiciled in a pharmacy owned by Camino’s wife in Pola de Gordón (León). Gloria Carrasco initially had 60% of the shares, and Camino and her brother-in-law each had 20% packages. In 2020, shortly before selling it, the pharmaceutical company became the sole partner.

According to the Treasury report that was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, the “commercial relationship” between González Amador and Círculo Belleza “goes back to at least 2014”, when the company created by Camino “declared only receipts for sales to Mape” and “ payments for purchases, among others, to Massias Khune SL”, predecessor of Maxwell Cremona. She then became an advisor to Chiron’s consultant.

While the case against the State Attorney General for the emails that dismantled a hoax by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez about González Amador’s fraud moves at full speed in the Supreme Court, the main case is paralyzed waiting to know if the relationship will be investigated. of the businessman with Quirón, while the Madrid president continues without explaining why a company allows her to enjoy a luxury penthouse in Madrid in exchange.

The relationship between González Amador and Camino extends to the company that they managed in the tax haven of Panama and that luxury penthouse that the Madrid president and her partner enjoy. They both live in an apartment in Chamberí that the businessman bought after the mask bombing. AND enjoy a second floor in the same building, which is used to receive visits, dinners and other meetings and for which Díaz Ayuso has never given explanations. The penthouse was purchased in July 2023 by Babia Capital SL, in which it appears as the owner Jorge Carlos Pablos Alonso, hospitality businessman from León, the city in which Camino and Carrasco reside.

Ayuso’s partner agreed to pay thousands of euros to two companies created by his boss in Quirón after creating his consulting firm

That company received a loan of 955,000 euros from an unidentified third party to purchase the property. It is administered by Javier Luis Gómez Fidalgo, the prosecutor who represented González Amador before the Tax Agency and who has Camino as a client. His office is in León. In Ponferrada is Maxwell Cremona’s accountant, Blanca López.