Katy Perry will travel to space on the next manned mission of Blue Origin, the space company of Jeff Bezos. The Pop music singer will be part of the first crew composed exclusively of women in navigating the cosmos, an unprecedented fact from the solo flight of the astronaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

The expedition will be the eleventh manned flight of the New Shepard program and the thirtieth first in the history of the initiative. The rocket will travel more than 96 kilometers to touch the karm line, the limit between the Earth’s atmosphere and the outer space.

The mission, known as NS-31, It still has no concrete release datebut it is expected to take off at some point from next spring. The company has confirmed that the trip will be led by Lauren Sánchez, promised of Bezos, who announced in 2023 its intention to lead an expedition integrated exclusively by women. Its objective is to inspire new generations of explorers and promote female participation in the aerospace industry. “If someone had told me that one day I could go to space, I would have laughed. I can’t believe it is happening,” he shared recently on social networks. Lauren Sánchez Journalist is a journalist awarded an Emmy Award, author of Best Self in The New York Timesexperienced pilot and vice president of Bezos Earth Fund. In 2016, Black Ops Aviation founded the first air production and aerial filming company established by a woman.

Blue Origin makes the leap to the orbital space with the launch of the rocket New Glenn The company founded by Jeff Bezos will hold its first orbital launch on January 10, marking a milestone in its history after years of suborbital flights. The NG-1 mission will intensify the Spacex competition of Elon Musk, undisputed leader in the commercial space industry.

Blue crew originated only by women

Together with Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez, other figures highlighted for their struggle in favor of gender equity and their impact on various sectors, such as journalism, Stem industries (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and space exploration will travel. They will be:

Amanda Nguyen: scientist in Bioastronautics and activist against sexual violence. He has conducted various investigations at the Harvard Astrophysics Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences. He collaborated on the last mission of the STS-135 ferry and in the NASA Kepler project. “As the first Vietnamese astronaut and Southeast Asia, Amanda’s flight is a symbol of reconciliation between the United States and Vietnam that will highlight science as a tool for peace,” according to Blue Origin.

Aisha Bowe: Former NASA Rocket Research and promoter of Stem Education globally. She is Executive Director of Stempoard, an engineering firm, and founder of Lingo, an educational technology company that seeks to provide a million students with essential technological skills.

Gayle King: renowned journalist and co -present CBS Mornings. She is also a general editor of Oprah Daily and program presenter Gayle King in the House In Siriusxm Radio.

Kerianne Flynn: With an initial career in fashion and human resources, in the last decade he has focused on community strengthening with his participation in non -profit organizations such as The Allen-Stevenson School, The High Line and Hudson River Park. Has produced documentaries as This Changes Everything (2018), about the history of women in Hollywood, and Lilly (2024), a tribute to the defender of salary equality, Lilly Ledbetter.

Space tourism will reach a maximum valuation of between 4,000 million and 6,000 million dollars in the next decade. The World Economic Forum projects that most income will come from stays in orbit aboard space stations by people with high purchasing power.

Blue Origin is in the process of capitalizing this trend both with its commercial flights and with the collaboration agreements that it has signed with NASA. Since 2021, has transported 52 people to space aboard the New Shepard rocket. Its most recent mission, made earlier this week, transported six crew to the limit of space, where they experienced zero gravity for a few minutes before returning to Earth.

With more than 115,000 million reproductions, Katy Perry It is one of the most successful artists of all time. As a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF has used its influence to promote children’s rights in health, education and equality. In addition, he founded the organization Foundation Firework to empower children from disadvantaged communities through the arts.