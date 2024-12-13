Balkan, Mediterranean, Eastern and Hellenic. Bulgaria It is one of those countries that surprise and leave their mark and unfortunately, it is one of the most undervalued and tourist countries in Europe. The reason? It is impossible to know. Of course, because it is a curious country full of heritage, it is not.

Furthermore, something that Bulgaria can boast of is being the only country in the European Union that has not changed its name from its foundation. For example, Spain has not always been called that, specifically its name has been this since the 12th century. However, since 681, Bulgaria has always been Bulgaria.

The vibrant Bulgarian capital

With a strong character and personality, Sofia It surprises every traveler who comes to visit it. You could say he has one foot in the past and another in the futurewhile it could be described as sober and majestic both. In addition, it is also worth noting that it is the perfect destination for all inveterate travelers who do not want to have the feeling of seeing the same city for the tenth time.

This city reveals its relationship between its Soviet past and its European future. All you have to do is take a look at the tram cables that mark the character of its streets, at its serious and cold buildings like the long one. And in contrast, what, without a doubt, draws the attention of any tourist – and local – is the Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Alexander Nevsky, the symbol par excellence of the capital.

Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky | Source: Istock

And something that few people know is that The city of Sofia is twinned with Madrid. Although it is something merely symbolic, there are currently no more and no less than 200,000 Bulgarians living in Spain, information that has been confirmed by the Bulgarian Embassy.

Other gems to visit in Bulgaria

The real treasure of Bulgaria is none other than the Rila Monastery And this does not surprise anyone. It was recognized by UNESCO in 1983 and is located in a privileged location high in the mountains. In addition, it is a masterpiece of architecture thanks to its frescoes and icons that narrate the history of the Orthodox Church.

Rila Monastery | Source: Istock

And, of course, lovers of archeology and history cannot fail to visit the Madara’s Rideralso considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One of the most impressive facts about this place is that it is carved into a cliff one hundred meters high. In fact, such was its importance in the past that it is the main sacred place of the Bulgarian Empire.

Madara’s Rider | Source: Istock