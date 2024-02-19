The engines start

On Wednesday 21 February they will officially begin pre-season testing 2024with all the teams present on the Sakhir track, in Bahrain, from 08:00 to 17:00 Italian time (with an hour's break from 12:00 to 13:00) until Friday 23rd. However, there is one aspect which does not convince the pilots, the same one also criticized in past years: that of format.

One and a half days per pilot

In each day each team will be able to line up on the track only one car, with the drivers having to divide the available time equally with their teammate. As a result, each driver will have approx a day and a half of time to be able to test the single-seater. A regulation that Fernando Alonso considers it 'unfair', even more so due to the short distance from the first GP of the season scheduled in Bahrain from 29 February to 1 March.

Alonso's criticisms

The Spaniard from Aston Martin doesn't understand the reason for this format, even more so at a time when F1 is about to face the busiest calendar in its history. Even more so, the two-time world champion would deem it more appropriate to increase the number of test days to four, with two full days available for each driver.

“We have a very limited test in Bahrain – he explained to the media – Now I can say that I've been thinking about this all winter, about how much it is unfair to have a day and a half to prepare for a world championship. There is no other sport in the world… With all the money that is at stake, with all the marketing and the good things that are said about Formula 1, and with being ever closer to the fans, I can't understand why not go to Bahrain for four days, which could be two each per driver. If you go to three, which is not an even number, you cannot divide. And I don't know why we don't go with two cars“.