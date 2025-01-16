The Official Mining Chamber of Galicia (COMG), as a representative of mining in the community, positively values that the competition for expired rights be reactivated in the community. This action, publicly requested by the organization last May, is essential to make the natural resources present in the Galician territory available to society.

From the advisory body they explain that the updating of mining rights is an administrative procedure that should be common, and does not in itself imply the opening of new exploitations, but rather represents the first step to promote new geological investigations in search of strategic raw materials for the industry.

The mining law establishes that when the concession of an area of ​​the territory expires, This is blocked until it comes out for competition again.a procedure that allows another interested party to carry out research in the area. The COMG considers that it is an administrative procedure that facilitates research and the possibility of knowing the available geological resources.

Once this initial investigation phase is completed, if a deposit of interest is found, it will be essential to request an exploitation concession for the extraction of minerals. This permit will only be granted whether the mining project meets the technical and environmental requirements required by legislation.

On the contrary, if this is not the case, and there is no geological interest, the area will once again be available to others interested in carrying out new research. The knowledge of mineral resources in Galicia is aligned with the latest directives of the European Union to reinforce the competitiveness of the Member States.