His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended today, Friday, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the reception held by Saeed bin Manana Ghadeer Al Ketbi, on the occasion of the wedding of my two sons, the late Mohammed Saeed bin Manana Al Ketbi, Saeed to the daughter of Ahmed Saeed bin Manana Al Ketbi, and Hazza to the daughter of Omar Khalifa bin Abed Al Marri in Dubai.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also attended the reception, where His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life.