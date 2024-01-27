I watch the series in one go on Movistar and with a blessed feeling of something as underrated as entertainment. The Offer (also available on SkyShowtime). It is long and it is clear that it has been shot on a fairly limited budget. But what he tells is fascinating to me. And I suspect that not only for me but for many generations of moviegoers in perpetual love with a saga called The Godfather. Not only for the ancestral inhabitants of film libraries. Also for anyone hooked on cinema. I clarify, with the good, with the incontestable, the one that awakens emotions in all types of spectators, in exquisite and commoners, in scholars and simple people. Who can not like what Coppola gave birth to in this amazing trilogy, or feel indifference and boredom before White House and Apartment?

This series tells the protean and admirable efforts of Albert S. Ruddy, an executive producer as rookie as he is tenacious, so that a work of art saw the light in the midst of enormous difficulties. Not only did the business owners, speculators concerned exclusively with economic investment and box office results, distrust her. The sinister pressure of the Mafia also intervened in it, logically fearful of the image it could offer of his lethal universe. And the political crooks. And the excellent Frank Sinatra felt recognized in one of his characters. The bosses of the racket and the most powerful bureaucrats only trusted in sure formulas to achieve success, they were allergic to stories aspiring to be told with art.

I imagine that in The Offer There are exaggerations and half-truths, that reality can be adulterated at times to make it more dramatic. But it is evident that great magic worked in the final result of The Godfather. And it was possible not only thanks to Coppola's immense talent, but also to people who unfailingly believed that the miracle could become true. And I see the three parts again The Godfather. And my orgasm is the same as always.

