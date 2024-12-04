As all international economic organizations have already done, The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has once again revised upwards its growth forecasts for Spain. The organization believes that this year 2024 the economy will grow up to 3%a figure that is even above what the Government calculates. For 2025, the OECD forecasts GDP growth of 2.3% and 2% for 2026.

The growth forecast for Spain is the second highest of all OECD member countries and clearly exceeds the eurozone average, which will be 0.8% economic growth.

In its semiannual Outlook report published this Wednesday, the OECD points out that Internal demand will be the factor that drives the Spanish economy and also raises its predictions of this growth for 2025 to 2.3%, while estimating that in 2026 it will be 2%.

In its May report, the OECD had estimated that the progression of Spanish GDP was going to be 1.8% in 2024 and 2% in 2025, and it had already corrected those figures in September to raise them to 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively.