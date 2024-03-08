Development studio Mighty Koi has announced Thorgala action role-playing game with a Nordic setting and steeped in Norse mythology, like the comic on which it is based, written by Jean Van Hamme and illustrated by Grzegorz Rosiński.

The Adventures of Thorgal have been translated into eighteen languages ​​and have sold more than 20 million copies.

Thorgal's hero is the mysterious “star child”, who has the mission to protect the people he loves from humans, monsters and gods.

Mighty Koi promises that longtime readers will encounter characters and events from the comics, while newcomers will be introduced to a rich fantasy world that has grown tremendously since its inception in 1977.