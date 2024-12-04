After winning the UFC belt in February against Alexander Volkanovski and his successful defense in October against Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria has managed to carve out a place among the superstars of the American company. There is no longer an athlete who does not have him in mind when evaluating the different facets that mixed martial arts (MMA) encompasses. First was the considered best fighter of all time, Jon Jones, who through a game on social networks included the Hispanic-Georgian champion in his list of creating the perfect fighter. Now, another protagonist has followed in his footsteps.

We are talking about Shavkat Rakhmonov, the undefeated Kazakh fighter, who will face Ian Garry in the main event of UFC 310 this Saturday in Las Vegas. During the so-called ‘Fight Week’ or fight week, the welterweight contender has been asked along the same lines, that of looking for the perfect athlete within this discipline. And he has also chosen Topuria within a particular facet.

Specifically, The Nomad, as this fighter is nicknamed, has been breaking down the different fields that would lead him to establish the total fighter. Thus, asked by ESPN, regarding the ability of ‘striking’ or hitting, His choice was that of Ilia Topuria. Furthermore, regarding ‘grappling’ or grip, he has pointed out the Brazilian Demian Maia as the most dangerous, while the ability to receive blows or have a good jaw has been for Jon Jones. Finally, in terms of cardiovascular endurance, he has opted for retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The truth is that Rakhmonov’s assessment of Topuria is very legitimate, taking into account that the Kazakh has never lost, has a 6-0 record in the UFC and is very close to challenging for the welterweight belt, something that It was going to happen this weekend but has been postponed due to Belal Muhammad’s injury. Furthermore, El Nómada has finished all of his fights, achieving 8 victories by KO and 10 by submission in his 18 professional fights.