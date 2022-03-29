The odyssey of the National Team to enter Puerto Ordaz

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Reinaldo Rueda, technician from Colombia.
Reinaldo Rueda, Colombian coach.
The team arrived on Monday night at the venue for the match with Venezuela.
March 29, 2022, 07:01 AM
The Colombian National Team arrived in Puerto Ordaz on Monday nightthe venue for his match this Tuesday against Venezuela, on the last date of the Qatar World Cup qualifier.
The National Team, which trained in the morning in Barranquilla, faced an adverse situation upon its arrival in Venezuelan territory.
delays and discomfort
At the General Manuel Carlos Piar International Airport in Puerto Ordaz, the Colombian delegation had to endure a wait of more than two hours while the exhaustive baggage check and covid-19 protocols were carried out.
This was reported from Venezuela by some of the Colombian journalists who traveled to the match.
The excessive control of the Venezuelan authorities bothered the national team, which saw its arrival at the concentration hotel delayed to rest, before the game on Tuesday.
Colombia is playing in Venezuela its option to go to the playoffs, although it does not depend on itself. He will play with his eyes diverted towards Lima, where he hopes that Peru does not beat Paraguay.
SPORTS
