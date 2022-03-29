The announcement of the new PlayStation Plus had been in the air for a long time now, with Bloomberg reports anticipating time behind it all and with further confirmation that we would be uncovering prices and details this very recently arrived week. The Plus and Now officially merged into a single service after the first was launched in 2010.

Long last Sony was able to clarify the situationand in fact, today, we were able to discover every single detail about the new PlayStation Plus, given that the service ready to be like matched to the competition’s Xbox Game Pass it was admired in all its glory.

As had already been anticipated some time back, we are not talking about a simple answer suitable for change the cards on the table as regards the existing PlayStation Plus, given that it is a real revolution of the service, with the new subscription that includes very different offers than what we had already seen. You can find out all below, with each superior subscription that also includes the perks of the previous one:

PlayStation Plus Essential € 8.99 per month / € 24.99 every 3 months / € 59.99 per year (same as current prices) Two free games per month, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, access to online multiplayer

PlayStation Plus Extra € 1.99 per month / € 39.99 every three months / € 99 per year Catalog of up to 400 downloadable and streamable games (PC, PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium € 16.99 per month / € 49.99 every three months / € 119.99 per year Up to 340 additional games, PS3 games through the cloud, PS1, PS2 and PSP title catalog playable in streaming (PC, PS4, PS5) and downloadable

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (not for Italy) Designed for markets where streaming is not available. It will be priced below Premium and will include a catalog of PS1, PS2 and PSP games to download and play, with some limited-time game demos, offering the benefits of PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra

Games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal will be included on day one for the streaming service. It has been confirmed that PS Now users will automatically upgrade to the Premium version at no additional cost, with the launch expected to materialize in June 2022.