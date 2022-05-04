EP Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 7:33 p.m.



The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has reminded those affected by the material damage and flooding suffered in various areas of the Mediterranean coast and the interior of the peninsula, of the need to claim “any compensation as soon as possible”, both from the insurer that has contracted by the affected party and the Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS).

In this sense, from the OCU they have indicated that the CCS will be responsible for the compensation of damaged vehicles and homes as long as they were insured and when it is understood that there were extraordinary risks caused by rare and very destructive natural phenomena.

However, this organization has warned that this consortium does not cover all risks, applies grace periods (sometimes 7 days from the validity of the first policy) and indemnifies as contracted in the private policy, as reported by this association. of consumers in a statement.

In this regard, if it is not considered an “extraordinary risk”, the organization recalls that some natural phenomena “could be covered” by home, community or vehicle insurance, and the insurer will be responsible for the damage. .

In the case of automobiles, users who have contracted comprehensive insurance may claim damages from the companies (where damage due to hail or impact or collision of objects is usually expressly covered). Also those who have insurance with moons, if there is breakage.

In any case, if hail or storms have caused damage, the OCU recommends reviewing the insurance conditions and claiming. In homes, some risks and natural phenomena (rain or hail) are covered by home insurance when, without reaching the magnitude of extraordinary risk, they exceed a certain intensity.

Finally, OCU recommends that those affected always collect “all the evidence” in order to demonstrate the origin and consequences of the damage, such as reports from meteorological agencies or observatories, newspaper clippings, photos, emergency reports, police, civil protection or firefighters, as well as the possibility of “searching for witnesses”.